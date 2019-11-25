#19 VCU defeats Alabama State, off to first-ever 6-0 start

Senior guard Marcus Evans poured in a season-high 25 points and VCU forced 16 turnovers on the way to its sixth consecutive win to start the 2019-2020 season.

It’s the first time in school history the Rams have opened 6-0.

Evans dropped his 25 points in just 20 minutes of action. He connected on 8-of-11 from the field, including 5-of-7 from beyond the three-point arc. He dished out three assists and added two rebounds.

VCU senior forward Mike’L Simms contributed nine points while shooting 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. He also added three rebounds.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led all players with nine rebounds, while supplying nine points for the Rams. He also blocked two shots.

Freshman guard Bones Hyland tied his season high with 12 points off the bench for VCU.

VCU shot .472 (25-of-53) from the field while holding ASU to a .382 (21-of-55) mark.

