Virginia Outdoors Foundation approves Atlantic Coast Pipeline application

Published Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, 9:37 am

dominion energyDominion Energy spokesperson Aaron Ruby comments on the Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s decision approving the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s application for conversion of open space easements.

“We’re pleased with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s decision today approving our application. Today’s decision shows that by working together industry and the conservation community can responsibly develop public infrastructure in a way that preserves the environment.

“We commend the board and staff for their thorough consideration and the openness of the process. We appreciate the many thoughtful comments provided by landowners and other members of the public.

“We’ve always strived to balance the public need for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline with responsible environmental stewardship, and we believe our approach reaches that balance. The 1,100 acres of pristine land we’re donating to the VOF is more than twenty times greater than the 50 acres impacted by our pipeline crossings. We firmly believe this is consistent with the VOF’s mission and will advance the goal of expanding land conservation in Virginia.

“Hayfield Farms and Rockfish River are truly magnificent properties, and they will add tremendous conservation value to the VOF. Most importantly, the public will now be able to enjoy the beauty, ecological integrity and recreational use of these properties for generations to come.”

 

