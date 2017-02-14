 jump to example.com

Tips on writing your first college paper

Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:19 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

writing essayHow many times have you landed with a D on your essay, when you expected at least a B+? How many times have you been declined entry into a targeted university, just because your essay wasn’t good enough? Do you feel nervous every time your teacher announces the topic for a new essay in class? In case that you relate to any or most of these questions, it is important that you start working on your writing skill, now. A little help from experts will help you create the best essays, dissertations, assignments and term papers.

 

Using writing help

You can use term paper writing service of this company — writing-service.essayseek.com. They not only write brilliant essays for you, but also guide you through the process of creating valuable reads. You can use the content created by them as a guideline for your future projects as well. Experts are of the opinion that following a few tips can help all students better their writing skill, which will especially come in handy when writing your first college paper. Hereunder are a few tips put together by experts that will assist you to work on your college paper.

 

1. Make an Outline

The first step to writing a good college paper includes making an outline. This outline is your base to build your paper upon. But how do you create this outline? The outline is created out of major points that you think pose some kind of importance in the content. These points are often the ones that are discussed upon and elaborated in the essay. Apart from adding some kind of value and information to the essay, the outline also makes the process less time consuming and more effective.

 

2. Good Introduction

A good college paper or essay starts with a good introduction. The introduction of your essay sets the base and the major tone for the rest of the write up. The first paragraph of your essay gives the reader an optimum peep into the topics to be discussed in the essay. It also gives the reader a good idea about the standard of the language, the structuring of the essay and most importantly, the quality of the write up that follows. Hence a captivating introduction is a must, in order to produce a great first impression.

 

3. Continuity in Concept

Now that the first two and the most important steps of writing a college paper are taken care of, it is time to move onto the body of the paper. Here is where the concept gets a face and a body. Here is where the actual explaining and the arguments take place. This is also the place that most students tend to deviate from the subject. It is of vital importance that there remains continuity in the concept from the beginning to the end. Moving away from the topic makes the essay less efficient.

Other than these three major tips, other important tips on writing your very first college paper include- proper formatting of the essay, efficient use of punctuations, supporting arguments with logical reasoning and examples, giving citations, editing and proof reading and much more.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Gas prices holding steady: AAA

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 