Ralph Northam statement on GOP votes killing voter-access bills

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam released the following statement in response to a House subcommittee’s defeat of 11 bills aimed at expanding voter access.

“Voting is a fundamental component of our democracy, and I believe that we should do everything within our power to guarantee equal access to the ballot box,” said Northam, a candidate for the 2017 Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination.

“Today I had the pleasure of speaking at the Virginia State Conference NAACP Lobby Day, an organization founded on the principle of advancing civil rights. I am disappointed that on the very same day these advocates took their message to General Assembly leaders, a House subcommittee killed several bills aimed at expanding voter access.”

“I remain committed to ensuring every eligible Virginian has a fair opportunity to participate in our elections.”

Today the House Privileges and Elections subcommittee defeated 11 bills that would have: allowed for no-excuse absentee voting, expanded eligibility requirements for absentee voting, repealed the photo ID voting requirement, and expanded the accepted forms of voter IDs.

Similar measures have been introduced in the Senate and have not yet been considered.