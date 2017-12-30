Live Blog: #9 UVA hosts Boston College in ACC opener
AFP editor Chris Graham reports live as No. 9 UVA (11-1) opens its 65th season of ACC action against Boston College (10-3) on Saturday (Dec. 30). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Boston College contest will be televised on the Regional Sports Network and streamed on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
Game Notes
- Virginia is 13-7 all-time vs. Boston College, including a 10-7 ACC mark, in the series that dates back to 1971-72.
- The Cavaliers have a four-game winning streak against the Eagles and have won six of the last seven games in the series.
- UVA is 7-2 against Boston College in Charlottesville, including a 61-47 win in the last meeting between the teams at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2015-16 season.
- Head coach Tony Bennett is 7-4 all-time against Boston College.
- UVA has limited its foes to 52.3 points per game (2nd best in school history) and has held six of its opponents to fewer than 50 points (UNCG, Austin Peay, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Savannah State and Hampton).
- UVA has held each of its 12 foes to less than 50 percent shooting.
- The Cavaliers are 70-2 when limiting their opponents to fewer than 50 points under head coach Tony Bennett.
- In 2016-17, Virginia led the nation in scoring defense (56.4 ppg) for the third time under Bennett.
- Bennett-coached teams have led the nation in scoring defense four times (2008-09, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17) and finished in the top-five nationally in eight of 11 seasons.
- Bennett-coached teams are 95-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points during his 12-year coaching career.
Discussion