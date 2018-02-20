Help Wanted: Stable Craft Brewing
Title: Sales Manager, Stable Craft Brewing
Job Summary: Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead our sales department. The successful candidate will understand what motivates customers to buy our beer and will know how to tap into those desires in an effective way. The Sales Manager will be responsible for establishing our sales department, recruiting sales associates and demonstrating real results for their work. If you are competitive, motivated and capable of establishing a sales department, we want to talk with you.
Responsibilities and Duties:
-
Work with our distributor(s) on a daily basis to establish sales strategies, account information, etc.
-
Assess the strengths and weaknesses of the sales strategies and manage the sales program accordingly
-
Monitor the program on all accounts across all sales channels (on premise and off premise) and pinpoint ways to penetrate new markets
-
Provide on-the-ground support for sales associates as they generate leads and close new deals
-
Meet with customers to discuss their evolving needs and to assess Stable Craft’s relationship with them
-
Develop and implement new sales initiatives, strategies and programs to capture key demographics
-
Provide daily reports of sales successes and challenges to Stable Craft’s administrative office
-
Provide weekly reports of sales successes and challenges to Stable Craft’s administrative office and the offices of Stable Craft’s distributor(s)
-
Handle company property in a responsible manner that fits with the company’s standards of conduct
-
Understand and accept changes in schedules as new events or opportunities develop
Qualifications and Skills:
-
Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business or related field
-
5+ years B2B sales experience
-
4+ years in leadership sales position
-
Track record of optimal performance metrics
-
Clean driving record
-
Excellent negotiation skills
-
Strong decision-making abilities
-
Able to travel up to two weeks per month
-
Familiarly with Beer Franchise Act
Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.
"
Discussion