Help Wanted: Stable Craft Brewing

Title: Sales Manager, Stable Craft Brewing

Apply: click here

Job Summary: Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead our sales department. The successful candidate will understand what motivates customers to buy our beer and will know how to tap into those desires in an effective way. The Sales Manager will be responsible for establishing our sales department, recruiting sales associates and demonstrating real results for their work. If you are competitive, motivated and capable of establishing a sales department, we want to talk with you.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Work with our distributor(s) on a daily basis to establish sales strategies, account information, etc.

Assess the strengths and weaknesses of the sales strategies and manage the sales program accordingly

Monitor the program on all accounts across all sales channels (on premise and off premise) and pinpoint ways to penetrate new markets

Provide on-the-ground support for sales associates as they generate leads and close new deals

Meet with customers to discuss their evolving needs and to assess Stable Craft’s relationship with them

Develop and implement new sales initiatives, strategies and programs to capture key demographics

Provide daily reports of sales successes and challenges to Stable Craft’s administrative office

Provide weekly reports of sales successes and challenges to Stable Craft’s administrative office and the offices of Stable Craft’s distributor(s)

Handle company property in a responsible manner that fits with the company’s standards of conduct

Understand and accept changes in schedules as new events or opportunities develop

Qualifications and Skills: