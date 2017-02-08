Five hacks to writing the best academic essays

A lot of students lack the general skills required to produce good academic papers or essays. This can be due to a number of reasons, including lack of proper training by your teacher, a general disinterest towards writing, lack of imagination, etc. In case that you have been or still are subject to any of these factors, the following hacks will allow you to prepare yourself for better academic essay writing.

1. Start Brainstorming

It is important that you gather a thorough understanding of the subject or topic that you have been given to write your essay upon. Hence, as a writer, your first responsibility is to go about researching on the topic. This will help you gather not only a general understanding of the subject, but will also allow you to come up with crucial information and material that you can include in your academic paper or essay.

2. Develop the structure of your essay

Essays can include several paragraphs, but predominantly have just 3 parts. These 3 parts of the essay are referred to as the introduction, the body of the essay and the conclusion. While the introductory paragraph is a peep into what is to follow, with a little definition to highlight the topic, the body is where the real action takes place. The body of the essay gives way into a number of informative and argumentative paragraphs that talk about the topic in detail. Design this part with important bullets, sub heads and quotes that you think add value to the content.

The conclusion is where you tie all the loose ends together. Here is where you conclude all the arguments and make your opinion clear, triggering agreement in the minds of the reader. This three part rule of the essay is what gives it the desired structure. Make sure you have all your three parts defined efficiently.

3. Always make a first draft

There should always be a first draft to your essay. This is where the writing flows from the heart. This is where your academic paper gets its volume. More strategically speaking, your first draft is your rough work. Here you put in all the details, information and concepts that you find relevant to the topic. Once you have your draft ready, it is easier to go over it and find the things that need improvement or total omission. This is your first step to achieving a professional looking, reader friendly essay.

4. Get some valuable feedback

As a student, you have the biggest advantage. You have the advantage of getting your essay reviewed and checked by expert professionals. This allows you to get the right picture regarding the competencies of your write up to bag the desired grades. In case that the content falls short of anything great, you will have the feedback to follow it up to greatness.

5. Editing and Proofreading

This is the most crucial step involved in producing a perfect academic essay or paper, worthy of high grades. Editing and proofreading your content carefully, post the writing stage, allow you to track all the short comings and errors. These errors might include grammatical errors, spelling errors, typos, error in sentence constructions, inclusion of an unnecessary or faulty point, etc. All these can be taken care of during this final stage.

