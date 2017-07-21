Best mobile forms software for your company

Electronic forms are popular nowadays and many organizations use them to improve their business. And you can find a lot of such systems in the Internet, but which one to choose? Form.com is one of the best among them and is used in many industries, such as manufacturing, retail audit and restaurants. It’s your chance to develop your company, gather information, detect new problems. It offers a wide range of opportunities and functions: managing, data storage, inspection of work efficiency of your workers, etc.

Today, people use smartphones everywhere. They have become an integral part of our life. And it goes without saying, this company provides you with a powerful mobile audit app to make your workflow easier and more productive. And here are just some reasons for you to click on the link below and download this app:

• You’ll be able to capture and attach images, give information about where and when they were captured. Need to show how much work have you done or send important papers? Just take your phone from a pocket and in a moment your colleagues will get the important pictures. In addition, you can mark up every image with notes and comments.

• Its application helps you manage your stuff. Customize your task management, automize work of your company using different triggers and online reviews, supervise the improvements of your company based on the compliance of audit. All this you can do just by using your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Besides, it creates schedule reminders for overdue tasks and send emails to appropriate group of people, this will help them not to forget about their duties.

• No Internet connection?! This software company has great offline functionality. All your daily tasks and trigger alerts will be stored offline – and activated when your device will be connected to the network

• Use online reports to control, view and manage task performance. Besides, you’ll have the possibility to keep your eye operational trends and generate forecasts to solve new issues.

• If you need, you can export data from your PDF, CSV, SPSS, and XML documents. Also, if you have existing Mobile forms software or ERP systems you can integrate Form.com with them. In addition, it supports out-of-the-box configurations for more popular applications, like Salesforce.com.

• Create special groups, departments, individual accounts for your people and determine the necessary access levels to each set of users.

You can download this mobile app on your iOS, Android or Windows devices. Also, on the official website you can watch short video tutorials or read developers’ blog to get more information about this service. Everything here is described so clearly and easy to understand, but if you can’t manage your problem, you always can contact Help Center. Even if you’ve never used electronic forms before, you won’t have problems with starting this one. And if you still have a doubt or just want to see it in action, you can request a demo version to make sure you’ve chosen the right service.