Youths can apply for 2021 State Fair exhibitor scholarships

Youths who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the Youth Livestock Show at the 2021 State Fair of Virginia are eligible to apply for 15 scholarships.

Additionally, a $1,000 scholarship from the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment, a $1,000 Farm Credit Scholarship and two youth development scholarship opportunities—each worth $2,000—are open to youth who participated in the 2021 livestock shows or 2021 non-livestock youth competitions.

Funds allocated for the scholarships represent a portion of the proceeds from the seventh annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions auction, which was held Oct. 2, the annual Black Tie & Boots Gala held on Sept. 10, and general donations to the scholarship program.

The 12 scholarships for 2022 livestock exhibitors, totaling $23,000, will be offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12); Intermediate (13-15); and Seniors (16 and older). Groups are based on exhibitors’ ages as of Sept. 30, 2021.

Details and applications are available in the “Scholarship” section of the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Applications must be completed electronically and received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2022.

Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded 1,854 scholarships and has given over $640,000 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $100,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The 2022 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

