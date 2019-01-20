Women’s tennis: No. 23 UVA posts wins over Quinnipiac, Army

The No. 23 UVA women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the dual season on Saturday (Jan. 19), picking up a pair of wins as the Cavaliers defeated Quinnipiac (0-1) and Army (0-1) in a doubleheader at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Virginia used strong performances in doubles in both matches, combined with solid singles play to take the two victories. Three players made their debut for the Cavaliers with sophomore Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.), and freshmen Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) making their dual match debuts.

“I’m very proud of the focus and composure our ladies showed today throughout a long day of tennis,” said Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary. “Doubleheaders are never easy, but the effort they have put into their fitness came through today.

“It was great to see Amber, Sofia and Vivian compete in the orange and blue in a dual match setting, as well as Camille – who was out all last spring due to an injury. They all bring incredible energy and excitement to the court and to this team. We look forward to building off these first few matches.”

O’Dell and junior Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) both went undefeated on the day after playing singles in both matches. Gullickson played at the top of the lineup in the day’s opener against Quinnipiac, while O’Dell played the top spot against Army.

Match 1: No. 23 Virginia 6, Quinnipiac 1

In the first match of the day, the Cavaliers took the doubles point with wins on court one and court three doubles. The duo of Munera and Erica Susi (Vero Beach, Fla.) won 6-0 on court three before the tandem of Gullickson and O’Dell clinched the point with a 6-0 win on court one.

The Cavaliers clinched the match with straight-set wins from Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas) on court five, Gullickson on court one and O’Dell on court two. Camille Favero (Sacramento, Calif.) extended the lead with a straight-set win on court four before Glozman capped the Virginia scoring with her win on court three.

Quinnipiac got it’s point from a win in a super tiebreak on court six after the teams split the first two sets.

Match 2: No. 23 Virginia 4, Army 0

The Cavaliers took the doubles point for the second consecutive match, sweeping the action with 6-1 wins on courts two and three, before capturing a 6-2 win on court one.

Virginia then clinched the match with strong performances from the top three spots in the lineup as Munera, Gullickson and O’Dell won in straight sets in that order to push the Cavaliers to the 4-0 victory.

All three remaining matches leaned the way of the Cavaliers as Glozman led late in the second set on court four, Favero had won her first set on court five and Bleser held the early lead in the second set on court six.

No. 23 Virginia 6, Quinnipiac 1

Singles

Chloe Gullickson def. Dominique Vasile (QU), 6-1, 6-0 Amber O’Dell def. Jennifer Lu (QU), 6-1, 6-2 Vivian Glozman def. Kamilla Nella (QU), 6-3, 6-2 Camille Favero def. Payton Bradley (QU), 6-0, 6-0 Hunter Bleser def. Proyfon Lohaphaisan (QU), 6-2, 6-0 Courtney Nash (QU) def. Erica Susi, 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7)

Order of Finish: 5, 1, 2, 4, 3, 6

Doubles

Chloe Gullickson/Amber O’Dell def. Payton Bradley/Jennifer Lu (QU), 6-0 Hunter Bleser/Vivian Glozman led Proyfon Lohaphaisan/Dominique Vasile (QU), 4-1 (unfin.) Sofia Munera/Erica Susi def. Kamilla Nella/Layla Rodriguez (QU), 6-0

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2

No. 23 Virginia 4, Army 0

Singles

Amber O’Dell def. Ana Joyner (Army), 6-3, 6-0 Chloe Gullickson def. Melanie Allen (Army), 6-1, 6-3 Sofia Munera def. Genevieve McCormick (Army), 6-1, 6-0 Vivian Glozman led Hannah Boubel (Army), 6-3, 4-1 (unfinished) Camille Favero led Sasha Inchauste (Army), 7-5 (unfinished) Hunter Bleser led MaryJo Pidgeon (Army), 7-5, 1-0 (unfinished)

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

Doubles

Chloe Gullickson/Amber O’Dell def. Melanie Allen/Ana Joyner (Army), 6-2 Hunter Bleser/Vivian Glozman def. Hannah Boubel/Sasha Inchauste (Army), 6-1 Sofia Munera/Erica Susi def. Genevieve McCormick/MaryJo Pidgeon (Army), 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

