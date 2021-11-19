Women’s Soccer: Virginia defeats Milwaukee, 2-0, to advance to Round of 16

Virginia got a pair of goals from Diana Ordoñez to down Milwaukee in a second-round NCAA Tournament matchup at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday.

Virginia (18-2-2), the top seed, advances to face fourth-seeded BYU (15-4-1) Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium in a Round of 16 matchup.

Milwaukee wraps its 2021 campaign with a 19-2-0 mark.

The Cavaliers got on the board in the 26th minute when Samar Guidry lifted a ball to the back post for an Ordoñez header. The junior forward slipped it in under the crossbar to put Virginia on the board.

Ordoñez struck again in the 83rd minute, this time off a pass from Alexa Spaanstra. Emma Dawson played a ball ahead to Spaanstra down the right side, and Spaanstra attacked the end line, dancing through defenders into the six before slipping a ball ahead to Ordoñez, who slid it in for the one-touch redirect to score.

“It was a good win for us tonight,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “Milwaukee is a good team, especially the way they compete and the way they were organized defensively. They were not easy to break down. I thought the goals we did get were quality, though. We are happy to be moving on.”

