What are the easiest games to win at a casino

Published Monday, May. 31, 2021, 2:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Online gambling has long replaced more traditional hobbies like playing video games. It is a fun way to kill time, make new friends, and even become wealthier. Add thousands of new games and a huge variety of bonuses and you will receive a pastime that hardly anyone can resist.

However, first-time players might be confused trying to decide what games are more rewarding. If you don’t know what a house edge means and can’t understand the difference between baccarat and poker – read our article. With us, you’ll benefit from online casino sites with real money gambling and find a great hobby to brighten up the day.

Odds and house edge

If you are interested in making money, it is important to get familiar with such a term as the house edge. It is the sum of money the casino earns from every bet that you place. The lower the house edge is, the more winnings you can get. Usually, it is expressed in a form of a percentage. Odds are another indicator to consider. They can be represented in two ways – as a percentage or fraction. Percentage odds show your probability of winning, i.e. the higher this percentage is, the higher your chances of making money are. Fractional odds show how much winnings each bet can give a player.

Information about the odds and house edge is usually publicly posted on the Internet or indicated in the game’s description at the casino’s website. Below we will discuss games with the simplest ways of winning.

Blackjack

Blackjack is the most favorable game among other types. Its house edge is only 1% which means that players can keep almost all the winnings to themselves. In addition, it has extremely simple rules: just beat the dealer’s hand without going over 21 points. Blackjack is a game that can be played by each and everyone, and there’s always a dealer ready to help.

Baccarat

Another game that deserves your attention is baccarat. It has only three betting options (player, banker, and tie), so you won’t be confused. The Banker bet has the highest odds and you should avoid the Tie bet at any cost. On average, baccarat has a 1.5% house edge.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the most popular and dynamic casino games. It has lots of variations and betting options and the house edge starts at 2.5% at single-zero roulette. To win more, play side bets. For example, wager on red/back or even/odd numbers.

Poker

Video poker is always among the games with the lowest house edge, so if you are looking for the easiest game to win, pay attention to it. The return-to-player rate is one of the highest in the industry and online casinos often offer exclusive bonuses to those who chose to play poker either against a computer or vs a real dealer.

Craps

Craps is a dice game known for centuries. Players wager on the roll outcome, pair of dice, and other variations. Don’t come/ don’t pass bets that have the lowest house edge, so if you want to win more – stick to these bets. Craps’ house edge varies from 1.5 to 5%.

Tips from our experts

Odds, house edge, and simple game rules are not the only things that can make you win in a casino game. Below we want to tell you about approaches that also work:

Start with free games. Demo versions familiarize players with the rules and layout and can make you more comfortable. We always recommend playing in a free mode before betting any money.

Pay attention to bonuses. Online casinos offer plenty of bonuses not only to slot fans but also table game lovers. You can benefit from bonus cash, prize draws, cashback, and other perks that will help you spend less and earn more.

Learn betting strategies. While slots or lottery are pure luck, blackjack, poker, and some other games rely on strategy. There are lots of them on the Internet including those suitable for beginners. Master a few strategies and your chances of winning will surely increase.

Set loss limits. It is unreasonable to try and make up for the losses, that is why you need to know when to stop. Most online casinos apply responsible gambling measures and loss limits are one of them. When losing a particular sum, you won’t be able to play anymore.

It’s time to put knowledge into practice

Now you know that blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and craps are the easiest games to win at online casinos. The rules are quite simple and you won’t have to spend much time mastering the strategies. Plus, most casinos supply game descriptions with tips and useful information, so your back will always be covered. We hope that from now on your gambling will not only be fun but also rewarding.

Story by Chanisa Mongkhonkay

Related

Comments