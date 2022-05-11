Waynesboro Public Works to begin spring paving schedule next week

Waynesboro Public Works will begin annual milling and paving work on Monday, May 16. Steps will be taken to notify residents and businesses prior to work beginning in their area.

The entire operation is expected to take about four weeks.

Once the asphalt is removed, the contractor is required to repave within 48 hours any arterial road sections (Broad Street, Delphine, Main Street), that are rough, after being milled; four days for all other roads.

This response time may be delayed due to weather conditions or shortages in materials and/or equipment. The city and the contractor will determine the best order in which to move through the streets on the paving list.

To know when particular streets are being worked on, check the Public Works Facebook Page.

