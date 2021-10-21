Waynesboro Commissioner of the Revenue office awarded accreditation

Published Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, 7:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

WAYNESBORO — A job well done is recognized in many ways. A few kind words, a pat on the back, or the presentation of an award certificate.

Waynesboro’s Commissioner of the Revenue office achieved accreditation through the Commissioner of the Revenue Association of Virginia.

“This award for our office means that we have accomplished the highest accreditation for excellence,” said City of Waynesboro Commissioner of the Revenue Sabrina von Schilling.

The office met all 12 standards set forth by the Commissioner of the Revenue Association of Virginia, including educational requirements for von Schilling and her staff, excellent customer service, personnel and ethics policy and an assessment methodology ensuring the office treats all residents fairly.

“It’s very rigorous,” von Schilling said.

Von Schilling attended the association’s annual conference and received the award on Monday, Oct. 18. The accreditation is an achievement von Schilling has wanted her office to accomplish, “and my staff has wanted it just as hard as I have.”

Accreditation status lasts for one year. Von Schilling and her staff must meet requirements annually to maintain accreditation, including von Schilling’s master commissioner requirements.

“So this is something we will work toward each and every year,” von Schilling said.

Von Schilling said her staff goes above and beyond “to treat our neighbors just as we want to be treated ourselves.”

“My staff work extremely hard just to give the best possible customer service to our taxpayers,” she said.

Her staff also received a commemorative challenge coin in recognition of their work.

“That’s a huge accomplishment for our staff and the commissioner of the revenue’s office,” von Schilling said. “It’s all worth it.”

A presentation of the accreditation award to the commissioner of the revenue’s office will formally take place at Waynesboro City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 25.