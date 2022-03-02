Warner applauds Senate passage of cyber incident reporting legislation

The Senate unanimously passed the Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act of 2022, which would require companies responsible for U.S. critical infrastructure to report cybersecurity incidents to the government.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, applauded the vote.

“At a time when we are facing significant threats of Russian cyberattacks against our institutions and our allies, it’s more important than ever that the government have an idea of what those threats are,” Warner said. “I am glad the Senate has passed our bipartisan cyber incident reporting bill, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to get a final version of this legislation to the president’s desk as soon as possible.”