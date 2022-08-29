VSP seeking public’s help with investigation into fatal Fauquier County crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Fauquier County at 1:58 p.m. at the intersection of James Madison Highway/Route 29 and Marsh Road/Route 17.
A tractor-trailer traveling north on Route 29 collided with a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Route 17.
The rider of the Harley-Davidson, a 77-year-old male from Bealeton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 64-year-old male from Sterling, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz at 540-347-6200 or email [email protected].