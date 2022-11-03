Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face.

In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.

The talk will take place on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

“We are excited to host Mr. Kocka. Learning about the health of the black bear is important,” said Sue Erhardt, executive director in a news release.

The Ivy Creek Foundation is the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm.

Every month, The Ivy Creek Foundation hosts Ivy Talks related to history, conservation, preservation and natural history.

To register for the free virtual Zoom event, visit https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks