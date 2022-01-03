Virginia State Police: Treacherous road conditions across Commonwealth

Even though the sun has been gradually making its return across parts of western and central Virginia this afternoon, the regions around/north of Staunton, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg continue to deal with treacherous road conditions.

As a result, the Virginia State Police is still asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. As evening sets in and temperatures drop into the teens, anything that’s melted during the day will freeze overnight and cause extremely dangerous, icy road conditions.

Since 12:01 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police emergency communications centers across the state have fielded over 2,000 total calls for service. Of those 2,000 calls, 72 are ongoing traffic crashes and 69 disabled vehicles that VSP troopers are still on scene with or responding to…as of 3:30 p.m.

From 12:01 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police have responded to and cleared:

Richmond Division: 134 Disabled Vehicles & 207 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 57 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes. VSP continues to respond to numerous tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles that became stuck/disabled on Interstate 95 near the Rappahannock River bridge and Fredericksburg. There were a few minor crashes, too; but no injuries reported. Due to the heavy snowfall concentrated in that area, road conditions rapidly turned treacherous for commercial and passenger vehicles. VSP troopers, wreckers, and VDOT crews continue to work as quickly as the weather and roads will safely permit to get stuck vehicles cleared and traffic moving again on I-95.

Appomattox Division: 104 Disabled Vehicles & 97 Traffic Crashes. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to Route 29 in Nelson County, where more than a dozen tractor-trailers were stuck in the snow and/or involved in a minor crash. Due to the fast and heavy snowfall, the northbound lanes of Route 29 in Livingston have become impassable. All the vehicles were cleared by 12:30 p.m.

Wytheville Division: 74 Disabled Vehicles & 49 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 96 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 116 Disabled Vehicles & 111 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 143 Disabled Vehicles & 68 Traffic Crashes

