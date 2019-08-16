Virginia Health Information, ConnectVirginia complete merger

Virginia Health Information and ConnectVirginia have completed a merger that began after a two year comprehensive relationship with VHI providing management services to ConnectVirginia.

ConnectVirginia served as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Health Information Exchange, utilizing secure, electronic, internet-based technology to allow medical information to be exchanged by participating healthcare providers. As a result, providers possess more complete medical information to provide higher quality care for patients and to more easily coordinate treatment with other healthcare providers.

“This merger reflects the instant synergy between the two organizations and natural fit of ConnectVirginia into VHI,” says Dr. Bill Hazel, former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources and past chair of ConnectVirginia.

VHI administers a variety of healthcare data collection programs in Virginia to provide actionable information to consumers, purchasers and other stakeholders. These programs work to enhance the quality and value of healthcare delivery and promote informed decision-making.

