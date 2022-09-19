Virginia gas prices down another 7.7 cents this week: 30-cent drop over past month
Gas prices were around the $5 a gallon mark in June. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded in Virginia is $3.39 Monday morning, inching closer to where they were before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that precipitated the increases earlier this year.
“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
This week could change the downward trend, though, according to De Haan.
“With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped,” De Haan said. “West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move.
“While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”
The national average price of diesel declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.
