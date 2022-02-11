Virginia COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in steep decline

The number of people in Virginia hospitals with COVID-19 is below 2,000, less than half the number recorded three weeks ago, as COVID cases are also down dramatically in the Commonwealth.

This according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association and the Virginia Department of Health.

First, COVID hospitalizations: VHHA is reporting 1,953 people in Virginia hospitals with COVID on Friday. The recent high was reported back on Jan. 19, when there were 3,942 people in hospitals with COVID.

The decline in COVID cases numbers is even more pronounced. The number of new cases reported on Friday was 4,275, and the seven-day average of new cases is 4,379.

The one-day high for new cases was reported on Jan. 8, with 26,175. The peak seven-day average was reported on Jan. 13, at 18,782.

The seven-day average today is down 76.7 percent from the peak just about a month ago.

The last time the seven-day average of new cases was this low was back on Dec. 23.

Story by Chris Graham