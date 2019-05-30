Virginia Cooperative Extension: Important resource in severe weather

For more than a century, Virginia Cooperative Extension has helped Virginians manage the devastations bad weather can cause.

The program, managed jointly by Virginia State University and Virginia Tech, provides online resources ranging from food safety issues during power outages to how to protect livestock and crops, as well as Extension agents who cover every corner of the state to offer additional information when needed.

“One of the chief goals of Virginia’s Cooperative Extension program is to empower farmers, ranchers and communities of all sizes to adequately respond to emergencies,” said Dr. M. Ray McKinnie, VSU College of Agriculture dean and 1890s Extension Program administrator. “In partnerships with the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Extension offers valuable research-based information to communities preparing and recovering from disasters, whether the need is flood clean-up or financial stability.”

Last October Hurricane Michael’s strong winds and high water killed six people, knocked out power to thousands across the state, closed hundreds of roads, and flooded many homes. To protect yourself and your family, pets and livestock from the next severe weather event, take time now to review or create an emergency plan. Visit www.ext.vsu.edu/severe-weather to get started.

To keep on top of other ways Virginia Cooperative Extension can help you, your family or your business, follow them on Facebook (VsuCollegeOfAgriculture) or Twitter (VSU_AG) or subscribe to their weekly eNewsletter or email updates at https://bit.ly/2UekOW3 (or from the ext.vsu.edu homepage).

In the event of severe weather predictions, always stay tuned to your radio or television. Meteorologists are trained professionals equipped to analyze natural indicators of weather conditions that may be threatening and to advise when to seek safety when necessary.

Extension is a joint program of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and state and local governments. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law.

VSU is an equal opportunity/ affirmative action employer. Issued in furtherance of Cooperative Extension work, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Virginia State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture cooperating. Edwin J. Jones, Director, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg; M. Ray McKinnie, Administrator, 1890 Extension Program, Virginia State University, Petersburg.

