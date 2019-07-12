Virginia companies increase international sales through export program

Fourteen companies from across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program.

The program, which now has 290 graduates, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

“The Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program provides growth-minded companies with the tools and expertise they need to navigate new markets and successfully export overseas,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “International trade is a powerful economic engine in our Commonwealth and we are proud to support this valuable program that helps businesses of all sizes and industries thrive in the global marketplace. I congratulate these Virginia companies on their tremendous international performance and I am confident they will see continued success here in Virginia and abroad.”

The graduating companies recognized during an event in Richmond include:

Avizia (Fairfax County)

(Fairfax County) Axis Global Enterprises Inc. (City of Virginia Beach)

(City of Virginia Beach) Fulcrum Concepts, LLC (King and Queen County)

(King and Queen County) Global Center for Automotive Performance Simulation (GCAPS) (Halifax County)

(Halifax County) High Threat Concealment (James City County)

(James City County) Higher Logic (Arlington County)

(Arlington County) International Flooring & Protective Coatings, Inc. (IFPC) (City of Norfolk)

(City of Norfolk) Klas Telecom Government Inc. (Fairfax County)

(Fairfax County) Logos Technologies LLC (Fairfax County)

(Fairfax County) Matrix International, Inc. (Fairfax County)

(Fairfax County) Ozmo, Inc. (Montgomery County)

(Montgomery County) PunchOut2Go, LLC (Albemarle County)

(Albemarle County) Red 5 Holdings, Inc. (Fairfax County)

(Fairfax County) The PBE Group (Tazewell County)

Currently, the VALET program has 45 companies as participants. The program provides participating companies with export planning services and assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet the companies’ international business goals. To date, 335 Virginia companies have participated in the VALET program.

“The VALET program, administered by VEDP’s dedicated International Trade team, is one of our most well-regarded tools for bolstering trade activity in the Commonwealth,” said VEDP President and CEO Stephen Moret. “This world-class program has helped nearly 340 homegrown companies to increase their export sales, contributing economic growth and ensuring that Virginia remains competitive in the global marketplace.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia exports more than $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of Virginia’s products and services to the world are vital to the growth of the Commonwealth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 70 countries around the globe.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth, the Partnership focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade development.

For more information on the VALET Program click here.

