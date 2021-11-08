Virginia Commission for the Arts promoting reopening of the arts

The Virginia Commission for the Arts has announced the the release of “VCA Presents: A Virtual Artist Showcase,” a series to promote the reopening of the performing arts sector and showcase of performing artists and venues in communities across the Commonwealth.

The goal of the program is encourage Virginians to support your local artists, support your local venues, and go out and see all that the Commonwealth has to offer in arts and culture.

From now until mid-December, the Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) will release a regional Showcase on its YouTube channel, Virginia Commission for the Arts, each week by 7 PM. These virtual performances are just a sampling of performing artists from the VCA’s Performing Arts Tour Directory, which includes 60 performing artists and ensembles representing communities across the Commonwealth. In addition, the Showcase will feature many of the treasured performance venues from across the state.

“VCA Presents: A Virtual Artist Showcase” was developed in direct response to many of our performing artists who, when asked in the midst of the pandemic what they needed, said ‘we want to connect with audiences, if even through a virtual concert!’”, said Janet Starke, Executive Director for the VCA. “It took us some time to get here, and thankfully, many performers are performing live again; however it is our hope that this series will increase the awareness and visibility of all of the members of the VCA’s Performing Arts Tour Directory, for booking, and that they can more fully get back to work—performing in communities all across the Commonwealth.”

“VCA Presents: A Virtual Artist Showcase – Southwest Virginia”, had a soft launch on October 27, 2021, with the “Coastal Virginia” program being released on November 3, 2021. The full schedule follows. As each week’s program is released, prior programs will remain available for viewing on the VCA’s Youtube channel (Virginia Commission for the Arts), and via the agency’s website, at .www.arts.virginia.gov/programs_showcase.html.

Nov. 10: Northern Virginia, Part 1

Scheduled performers: Sound Impact, Synetic Theater, Musician Tom Teasley, Virginia National Ballet

Featured venues: Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts (Vienna), Venues of Fairfax County

Nov. 17: Northern Virginia, Part 2

Scheduled performers: Alexandria Harmonizers, Jane Franklin Dance, Quintango, David Tyson’s Weaver of Tales Theatre Company, Project Locrea

Featured venues: Hylton Performing Arts Center at George Mason University (Manassas), Venues of Fairfax County

Nov. 24: Shenandoah Valley/Blue Ridge

Scheduled performers: Brass 5, Charlottesville Ballet, Mark Nizer, Andrew McKnight, Paul Reisler and Three Good Reasons

Featured Venues: Academy Center of the Arts (Lynchburg), Shenandoah Valley Music Festival (Woodstock), Wayne Theatre (Waynesboro)

Dec. 1: Central Virginia (Capital Region)

Scheduled performers: Barefoot Puppets Theatre, John Bullard, Victor Haskins Trio, Kadencia, Latin Ballet of Virginia, Lua Project

Featured Venues: Cultural Arts Center (Glen Allen), Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts (Chester)

Dec. 8: Finale

Scheduled performers: Bobby Blackhat Band, John Bullard, Victor Haskins Trio, Kadencia, Latin Ballet of Virginia, Lua Project, Sheila Arnold

Featured Venues: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Wolf Trap Performing Arts Foundation, Shenandoah Valley Music Festival

