Virginia announces 2022 baseball schedule

Virginia will open up the 2022 baseball season in Boiling Springs, N.C. on Feb. 18 against Bellarmine at the Jerry Bryson Classic hosted by Gardner-Webb University.

The season-opening tournament will also feature matchups against Gardner Webb (Feb. 19) and NJIT (Feb. 20)

Virginia’s home opener will be against VMI on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and kicks off a nine-game homestand that includes non-conference weekend series against Cornell (Feb. 25-27) and Penn State (March 4-6). It marks the sixth time in the last seven years, UVA has hosted VMI in its home opener.

Atlantic Coast Conference play will begin on the road against defending ACC Champion Duke on March 11-13. The Cavaliers will also be on the road in ACC play against Wake Forest (March 25-27), Miami (April 8-10), Pittsburgh (April 15-17) and Louisville (May 19-21).

The Cavaliers will host Boston College (March 18-20), Georgia Tech (April 1-3), North Carolina (April 22-24), Virginia Tech (April 29 – May 1) and Clemson (May 13-15) in ACC action at Disharoon Park.

The Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament, featuring the top 12 regular season finishers, will return to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. The tournament will be played May 24-29.

Storylines

In a rematch of the 2021 Columbia Super Regional, the Cavaliers are scheduled to play a home and home midweek series against Old Dominion on April 12 in Charlottesville and April 26 in Norfolk. The Cavaliers have not visited ODU since 2016.

Virginia will play its annual game against VCU at the Diamond in Richmond on Tuesday, April 19. Apart from the shortened 2020 season, the two schools have played every year at The Diamond since 2011.

Virginia will be home 13 times in a 14-game stretch beginning on April 20 with weekend series against North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

2022 Schedule by the Numbers

55 games: 35 home games | 18 away games | two neutral site games

2021 NCAA Tournament Teams (9): NJIT (Regional), Duke (Regional), Rider (Regional), Georgia Tech (Regional), Liberty (Regional), Miami (Regional), ODU (Super Regional), VCU (Regional), North Carolina (Regional)

2022 Season Tickets

New season tickets and general admission season tickets will be available to the public for purchase starting Dec. 6. Season tickets start at just $75 for general admission and $150 for reserved grandstand seating. Season tickets in the baseline grandstand, infield grandstand and field level club will also require a per seat donation to the Virginia Athletics Foundation.

For more information about season ticket packages visit: UVATIX.com

