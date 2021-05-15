Virginia advances to NCAA second round with 19-13 win over UConn

Published Friday, May. 14, 2021, 11:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia women’s lacrosse team had 11 different goal-scorers in its 19-13 win over UConn in the NCAA First Round on Friday afternoon at Arlotta Stadium.

Virginia (9-8) used a 7-0 run over 14 minutes in the second half to break the game open. Junior Annie Dyson (Alexandria, Va.) led the Cavaliers with a career-high four goals and had one assist, four draw controls, three ground balls and one caused turnover.

Freshman Morgan Schwab (Fairport, N.Y.) also had five points, tying a career-high with three assists and adding two goals. Senior Taylor Regan (Larchmont, N.Y.) finished with a hat trick and added an assist.

Redshirt junior Ashlyn McGovern (Phoenix, Md.) scored three goals.

Virginia led in shots (37-25), draw controls (18-13), ground balls (24-18) and caused turnovers (9-8). UConn had the edge in saves (13-5). Grace Coon led the Huskies (12-7) with four goals.

Related

Comments