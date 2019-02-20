VCU to host Blackface, the Scandal and the Media: A Discussion About Racism in Virginia

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture at VCU will host a panel discussion, titled “Blackface, the Scandal and the Media: A Discussion About Racism in Virginia,” that will feature Richmond-area journalists and VCU faculty members.

The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at the University Student Commons Theater, 907 Floyd Ave. The event will be free and open to the public.

“In the Robertson School, we’re strongly committed to diversity and inclusion and we are very excited and proud to welcome a distinguished panel to discuss this important and timely topic with the university and Richmond communities,” said Hong Cheng, Ph.D., professor and director of the Robertson School in the College of Humanities and Sciences.

Moderating the panel discussion will be Clarence Thomas, Ph.D., associate professor of broadcast journalism in the Robertson School.

Panelists will include:

The event is part of the Robertson School’s ongoing speaker series. In January, author Emerson Brooking gave a talk on “The Weaponization of Social Media.” Next, Kristen Cavallo, CEO of the Martin Agency, will discuss “Female leadership in the age of #MeToo” on March 25 at 5 p.m. in the University Student Commons Theater.

Related Content

Shop Google