VCU offense ignites in 90-79 win over Providence in NIT first round

Sophomore guard Ace Baldwin Jr. and senior guard KeShawn Curry scored 23 points apiece as VCU held off Princeton 90-79 in the first round of the NIT Tuesday night.

Baldwin’s 23 points set a new career high, and he shot 8-of-14 from the floor. He added five rebounds and five assists.

Curry grabbed four rebounds and had two assists. He shot 10-of-16 from the floor.

VCU senior forward Vince Williams Jr. recorded his third career double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. He also added a team-high six assists.

Freshman guard Jayden Nunn scored 13 points for the Rams (22-9).

Tosan Evbuomwan led Princeton (23-7) with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers cut the VCU lead to 64-59 with 8:39 remaining but a quick 5-0 run by the Rams pushed their lead to 69-59, its largest lead of the game to that point.

VCU led by at least seven points the remainder of the contest to hold off the Tigers.

VCU will face the winner of Wake Forest and Towson, who play tomorrow night at 7 p.m. The game time and location will be announced following the conclusion of that game.