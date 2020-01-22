VCU gets back on track with A-10 road win at St. Joe’s
VCU forced 18 turnovers and sophomore guard KeShawn Curry led three Rams in double figures with a career-high 13 points in a victory Tuesday night at Hagan Arena.
Curry connected on 5-of-10 attempts from the field and also provided five rebounds, two steals and two assists for VCU (14-5, 4-2 A-10).
Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva narrowly missed his eighth double-double of the season with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Black and Gold.
Seniors De’Riante Jenkins and Malik Crowfield each supplied 10 points for the Rams. Crowfield connected on 4-of-5 attempts from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Cameron Brown led four Hawks (4-15, 0-6 A-10) in double figures with 12 points.
