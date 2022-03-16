VCU edges No. 14 Liberty with a run in the ninth, 2-1

A bunt single in the ninth inning pushed the VCU Rams past the No. 14 Liberty Flames 2-1, Tuesday at the Diamond.

On an afternoon where pitching held the upper hand, the host Rams plated the winning run without getting a hit out of the infield in the ninth inning. After the first two batters of the inning reached on an infield single and a throwing error to put runners on the corners, left fielder Cooper Benzin’s bunt scored the winning run for the walk-off victory.

Four Liberty pitchers held VCU to five hits in the contest, while five Rams limited the Flames to three hits in the game.

Liberty drops to 12-3 on the year. VCU improves to 7-8. The Rams have won four straight games.