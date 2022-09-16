VCU Athletics receives anonymous $2.5 million gift for planned Village tennis facility
An anonymous donor has pledged $2.5 million towards the VCU Athletics Village’s tennis facility, Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin announced Thursday.
“This donor stepped up to make a leadership gift for the tennis facility at a time when the facility was still a concept. The belief in our tennis program and how the sport can lift up a community will impact the tennis center and all of the people who walk through its doors on a daily basis. We are so thrilled to have such a wonderful partner on such an important project for VCU Athletics.”
The state-of-the-art tennis center will include six indoor and 12 outdoor courts modeled after USTA facilities. In addition to serving as the new home of VCU’s nationally-recognized men’s and women’s tennis programs, the 18-court facility will also serve Richmond’s vibrant tennis community.
Thursday’s gift kicks off a new phase of fundraising for the VCU Athletics Village project, which will be housed on 41.7 acres on Hermitage Road. The Village will include new facilities for tennis, soccer and outdoor track & field in addition to practice fields and an indoor multipurpose facility.