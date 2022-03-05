VBA, Virginia banks sponsor students, staff for Virginia Reads One Book

More than 12,100 Virginia students and their families at 29 elementary schools are reading the same book on the same schedule during the month of March thanks to nearly $60,000 of financial support from Virginia’s banking industry.

The Virginia Bankers Association Education Foundation (VBA), supported by Virginia banks, is one of several sponsors of Virginia Reads One Book, a program from Richmond-based Read to Them.

More than half of the total number of students participating in this year’s program are being financially sponsored by the Virginia banking industry.

The following banks provided direct financial support to schools across the state:

American National Bank & Trust Company

Bank of Botetourt

Burke & Herbert Bank

C&F Bank

Carter Bank & Trust

Chesapeake Bank

Farmers Bank

First Bank, Virginia

First Community Bank

First National Bank

National Capital Bank

Primis Bank

The Bank of Clarke County Foundation

Touchstone Bank

TowneBank

Village Bank

Virginia Reads One Book kicks off on March 7. During this two-week program, elementary students across Virginia will be involved in school and community events.

“The program not only boosts students’ reading abilities, but it shows them reading is fun in an atmosphere that strengthens family and community interactions,” says Read to Them Executive Director Christa Donohue. “With the support of the VBA and banks across Virginia, the schools receive a book for every student and complimentary staff copies, both family literacy and financial literacy activities, school assembly suggestions, teacher resources, and both family and community engagement tools. These resources turn a book into a community experience so everyone can enjoy and share the story.”

Each student will receive a copy of the same book, Dog Days by Karen English. “Our statewide reading schedule will take about 15 minutes each night,” says Donohue, “putting the entire community literally on the same page. Their reading will be augmented with classroom activities, trivia contests, prizes and fun opportunities for family engagement.”

Virginia Bankers Association President & CEO Bruce Whitehurst stated, “The VBA and banks across Virginia are thrilled to be able to sponsor Virginia Reads One Book for the fifth year. This program builds on other financial literacy efforts that banks participate with in their communities, including Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit and the VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program. We continue to be drawn to this program by not only the financial literacy focus of the book, but also the idea of bringing families together.”

Virginia schools and school systems supported by the VBA Education Foundation and Virginia banks:

Albert Harris Elementary School, Martinsville City

Boyce Elementary School, Clarke County

Buckingham County Elementary School, Buckingham County

Camelot Elementary School, Chesapeake City

E. Curtis Elementary School, Chesterfield County

Chalkley Elementary School, Chesterfield County

Dearington Elementary School, Lynchburg City

DG Cooley Elementary School, Clarke County

Dinwiddie Elementary School, Dinwiddie County

Charles R. Drew Elementary School, Arlington County

Eagle Rock Elementary School, Botetourt County

Falling Creek Elementary School, Chesterfield County

Featherstone Elementary School, Woodbridge County

Forest Hills Elementary School, Danville City

Ginter Park Elementary School, Richmond City

Heritage Elementary School, Lynchburg City

Holladay Elementary School, Henrico County

Lakeside Elementary School, Henrico County

Maybeury Elementary School, Henrico County

Mountain View Elementary School, Roanoke County

Norge Elementary School, Williamsburg-James City County

Patrick Henry Elementary School, Martinsville City

Salem Church Elementary School, Chesterfield County

Southside Elementary School, Dinwiddie County

Southwestern Elementary School, Chesapeake City

Sunnyside Elementary School, Dinwiddie County

Surry Elementary School, Surry County

Weyanoke Elementary School, Fairfax County

Woodville Elementary School, Richmond City