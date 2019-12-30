UVA Soccer: Kessler inks MLS Generation adidas contract

Published Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 5:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA defender Henry Kessler has signed an MLS Generations adidas contract, making him eligible for the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Kessler, a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American, played every minute in 2020 as the Cavalier center back, anchoring a defensive unit that surrendered just 13 goals in 24 games produced an NCAA-best 15 shutouts led the nation with 21 wins.

Kessler, a junior, was one of 15 semifinalists for the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy, annually bestowed on collegiate soccer’s top collegiate player.

The 2020 MLS SuperDraft is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 (Rounds 1 & 2) and Monday, Jan. 13 (Rounds 3 & 4). The 2020 SuperDraft presented by adidas will stream live on the ESPN App, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Related