Update: Virginia State Police ID victim in single-vehicle fatal crash in Albemarle County

A Charlottesville man has been ID’d as the victim in a single-vehicle fatal crash reported on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Sunday morning.

Samiullah Rostaqi, 24, was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash at the 117 mile marker, according to State Police.

His 2004 Lexus ES was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck the ditch and overturned two times in the median, police said.

A 25-year-old male passenger was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt.