 

Two arrested in Waynesboro on meth charges

Published Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, 12:45 pm

Photo Credit: senorjackson/iStock Photo

Waynesboro Police made two arrests in what was termed a “high-risk” situation on Thursday.

Brian Craigh Henthorn, 42, had previously threatened to shoot fire department personnel during a call for service at a residence on South Winchester Avenue on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the WPD.

While executing a search warrant on Thursday at the residence, the department’s SWAT team used distraction methods due to those previous threats.

Henthorn was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Also arrested in the execution of the warrant was Tabatha Wolfe, 32, who was picked up on an unrelated outstanding warrant for possession of meth.

Both were subsequently released on bond.

