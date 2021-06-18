Three UVA swimmers qualify for Friday finals at U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Three Virginia swimmers advanced to finals at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Thursday night.

The fifth day started with the women’s 100-meter freestyle, featuring UVA’s Kate Douglass and incoming freshman Gretchen Walsh. Douglass was eighth in 54.62 to advance to the semifinals. Walsh finished 28th in 55.91.

Douglass continued her success at trials, advancing to the 100-meter freestyle finals that will be held on Friday night, finishing seventh in 54.14.

Another incomer for the Cavaliers, Jack Aikins, finished third in the men’s 200-meter backstroke prelims with a time of 1:57.57. Aikins advanced to the finals on Friday night with a 1:57.50 in the semifinals to finish fifth.

Sean Conway swam two events in the prelims on Thursday. Conway started his day finishing 32nd in the men’s 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:02.28. He followed that with the men’s 200-meter individual medley, finishing 34th in 2:03.25.

The night concluded with Ella Nelson advancing to the women’s 200-meter breaststroke finals. Nelson had the second-fastest time in prelims, clocking in at 2:25.35 to make the semifinals. Nelson improved on her time in the semifinals with a 2:24.80 to place fourth and advance to the finals.

