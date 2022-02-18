The Big Preview: Virginia needs a road win at Quad 1 Miami on Saturday

Miami, a good three-point shooting team, was 4-of-17 from three in its 71-58 loss at Virginia back on Feb. 5.

The five-high sets that coach Jim Larranaga is using a lot this year created some backdoor looks early, but Tony Bennett made the necessary adjustments to take those away.

A perimeter team missing threes not getting open looks on backdoor cuts through the open lane isn’t going to win a lot of games.

But that game is over. Miami is still a good three-point shooting team, and the ‘Canes will be at home for the back end rematch on Saturday.

Looking back

For all the struggles for Miami, which trailed by 21 before garbage time, the ‘Canes got big nights from Kameron McGusty (21 points, 9-of-13 FG, 3-of-5 3FG) and Charlie Moore (17 points, 8-of-13 FG, 1-of-4 3FG).

The issue was the lack of production from anybody else.

6’3” sophomore guard Isaiah Wong (15.8 ppg, 46.3% FG, 29.8% 3FG) had six points on 3-of-9 shooting.

6’10” center Sam Waardenburg (8.4 ppg, 4.0 rebounds/g, 52.2% FG, 44.4% 3FG) also had six points, on 3-of-5 shooting, but he contributed nothing from three (0-of-2).

And 6’7” four Jordan Miller (8.8 ppg, 5.8 rebounds/g, 51.5% FG, 31.7% 3FG) had just two points, on 1-of-4 shooting.

Miami actually shot the ball well – 54 percent, 27-of-50 from the floor.

Problem was, Virginia shot it very well – 60 percent, 30-of-50, and hit on 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from three-point range.

Bennett’s mover-blocker offense was hitting on all cylinders.

The way you can tell: the 23 assists on the 30 made buckets.

Reece Beekman (7.9 ppg, 4.9 assists/g, 43.9% FG, 33.3% 3FG) had nine points and 10 assists to key that effort.

Keys to the game

I still say that the #1 key is how Virginia’s bigs, 7’1” junior Francisco Caffaro (4.8 ppg, 4.5 rebounds/g, 54.3% FG) and 6’11” sophomore Kadin Shedrick (6.9 ppg, 5.1 rebounds/g, 2.3 blocks/g, 62.4% FG) defend Waardenburg on pick-and-rolls.

They did a great job keeping him in check in the game at JPJ, which I think set the tone for how everything else played out thereafter.

The Pack Line requires bigs to double on pick-and-rolls to try to get the ball out of the dribbler’s hands, then scramble back to their guy in the lane or on the perimeter.

Gotta do that every play, because Waardenburg can make you pay.

Armaan Franklin (11.8 ppg, 40.2% FG, 25.0% 3FG) had a huge night in the win in the first one, with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting (3-of-8 from three).

He’s struggled since – over the past three, he’s averaging 8.3 points per game, on 10-of-34 shooting (29.4 percent), and he’s made just one of his 14 threes.

Jayden Gardner (15.0 ppg, 7.1 rebounds/g, 51.1% FG) took advantage of the size and strength advantage he has on Miller at the four spot in the first matchup, connecting on 6-of-9 from the field.

Over his last six, Gardner is averaging 18.5 points per game on 46-of-93 shooting (49.4 percent).

Virginia will need a bounceback game from Kihei Clark (9.7 ppg, 4.0 assists/g, 49.9% FG, 36.3% 3FG), who was god-awful in the 62-53 loss at Virginia Tech on Big Monday – two points on 1-of-9 shooting, 0-of-5 from three, two assists, two turnovers, four fouls.

In the win over Miami earlier in the month, Clark had 11 points (4-of-8 FG, 3-of-5 3FG), three assists and four turnovers.

The stakes

I’ve got Miami (19-7, 11-4 ACC) in the “Should Be In” category as far as a possible NCAA Tournament at-large bid is concerned.

Virginia (16-10, 10-6 ACC) is at the bottom of my list of “Work to Do” ACC teams, and this one, as a Quad 1 win opportunity, is crucial for the Cavaliers.

At the very least, Virginia needs either this one or Duke (at home next week), wins over Florida State and at Louisville, and at least one in Brooklyn to have a snowball’s chance on Selection Sunday.

Get this one, and Duke, and FSU and Louisville, and at least one in Brooklyn …

We should all go play the lottery if that happens.

Story by Chris Graham