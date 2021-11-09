The benefits and challenges of investing in the bitcoin

There has been an explosive growth of interest in the world of digital currencies such as bitcoin, due to their recent spike in value. For most investors, it is difficult to separate the hype from reality, with many articles and blog posts claiming that this new “digital currency” will change the world. This may be true in some areas, but many people are still skeptical about the impact it will have on global economics. There are many problems with this particular form of currency. However, the benefits are more than the disadvantages of bitcoin.

No centralization

First of all, it is important to realize that there is no centralized platform that functions as the repository for bitcoin that exists within the bitcoin community. Unlike traditional fiat currency, bitiq app are not issued by a centralized body or government. Instead, they are held by users digitally on their computers. This means that the public ledger that you see when you perform a search on Google for ” bitcoins” does not contain any information regarding the ownership of these currencies.

One of the key benefits of the use of this kind of digital currency is the lack of transparency associated with the process. You see, every transaction that you make with bitcoins is recorded on the public ledger known as the “blockchain”. This is a public database that exists to facilitate the exchange of information. However, only certain authorized people are able to access this database. Only a handful of very skilled computer specialists and high-level internet hackers are able to access the main bitcoin blockchains.

No boundaries

As well as being a significant investment opportunity, the sale of bitcoin is also likely to result in an influx of new customers. Unlike traditional currencies, the sale and purchase of bitcoins will not be limited to a specific geographical location or economic group. Everyone can trade in this digital currency. Therefore there is a marked potential growth in the global scope of activity associated with the bitcoin network. In the future, we may soon see the mainstream adoption of the bitcoin protocol across different national currency markets.

Easy transactions

The biggest attraction of the bitcoin system is undoubtedly the ability to conduct currency trades without involving any money or credit lines. Transactions are executed solely through the power of the internet. Unlike conventional banks, you don’t need to open an account, make a deposit or even have a physical presence in a trading center to trade in the bitcoins system. Instead, you are able to complete all of your transactions from the comfort of your own home.

No tax on transfer

For the most part, the transactions performed on the bitcoin network are exempt from any sort of income tax since they take place on a global scale. All transactions are essentially held in a digital form on the bitcoin network. While it is true that some transactions may be subject to some local taxes by the government, it is actually illegal for anyone to try to “mine” the bitcoins supply in order to increase their profits. So technically the only thing that you are really doing is investing in the potential for future revenues for the bitcoin company and nobody else.

High potential

Since the inception of the bitcoin network nearly four years ago, there has been a steady increase in the volume of global transactions. This can probably be attributed to the fact that more people are realizing the potential of this new digital currency for financial freedom. As the world wakes up to the potential this currency represents, the value will likely rapidly rise. Even though the volatility in world markets has been high during recent times investors in the currency have remained calm. It is believed that as long as the policies behind the bitcoin system are followed investors will continue to benefit from these currencies.

Bitcoin is a global currency

The biggest attraction to the bitcoin system is probably the fact that it works globally. There are no geographical limitations to using this virtual currency. You can use it from anywhere in the world and have the transactions go through just as smoothly. The biggest drawback to this is that most of the countries and authorities have not accepted it yet but we can hope that in the coming days soon they will also accept it as a payment option.

Story by Alan Jake

