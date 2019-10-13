Tennis: Virginia sweeps Day 2 action at UVA Fab 5

Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team turned in another strong performance on Saturday at the Snyder Tennis Center, sweeping all six singles matches and the three doubles matches at the UVA Fab 5 tournament.

All six singles matches were won in straight sets. Included among the singles wins was the return of junior Rosie Johanson (Vancouver, British Columbia) to singles competition after missing the 2018-19 campaign. Also picking up singles wins for the Cavaliers were seniors Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas), Camille Favero (Sacramento, Calif.) and Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.), junior Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) and sophomore Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia).

In doubles action, the Cavaliers got wins from the duo of Munera and Johanson, the pairing of Bleser and Favero, and the No. 52 tandem of Glozman and Gullickson.

Play at the UVA Fab 5 will finish up on Sunday (Oct. 13) with singles matches beginning at 9 a.m.

UVA Fab 5

Doubles Matches

Sofia Munera/Rosie Johanson (UVA) def. Annie Clark/Shene Disbergen (VT) – 6-3

Hunter Bleser/Camille Favero (UVA) def. Lily Hackbirth/Nika Kozar (VT) – 6-3

No. 52 Vivian Glozman/Chloe Gullickson (UVA) def. Eva Alexandrova/Amber Policare (UMD) – 6-4

Singles Matches

Sofia Munera (UVA) def. Nika Kozar (VT) – 6-2, 6-1

Rosie Johanson (UVA) def. Shene Disbergen (VT) – 6-2, 6-1

No. 121 Vivian Glozman (UVA) def. Annie Clark (VT) – 6-4, 6-1

No. 90 Chloe Gullickson (UVA) def. Jade Woo (VT) – 6-1, 6-1

Camille Favero (UVA) def. Lily Hackbirth (VT) – 6-0, 6-0

Hunter Bleser (UVA) def. Elisa van Meeteren (W&M) – 6-1, 6-1