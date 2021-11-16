Sun glare factors in Nelson County crash that claims life of Lovingston man

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred Monday at 3:35 p.m. on Front Street at the intersection of Brookside Lane in Lovingston.

A 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound on Brookside Lane when it made a left turn onto Front Street and encountered a pedestrian standing in the southbound travel lane. The Ford was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Andre P. Derdeyn, 84, of Lovingston, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Michael R. Doucette, 66, of Lynchburg, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges will be placed. Sun glare was a contributing factor in the crash.

