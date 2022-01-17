Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Jan. 17-21

Published Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Route 671 (Old Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of bridge over Route 11 just east of Lexington city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 21.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 625 (Forks of Water Road) and Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) for maintenance of bridge over South Branch Potomac River, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 21.

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 626 (Pecks Lane) and Route 625 (Forks of Water Road) for maintenance of bridge over Strait Creek, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 21.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 87, westbound – Overnight single-lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 98 and exit 99, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along I-64 and interchange off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) and Route 742 (Shutterlee Mill Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 241, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 257 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (January 23-24).

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for survey and inspection work, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound shoulder closures just west of Greene County line for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue) – Westbound shoulder closures between Route 867 (Old Bridgewater Road) and I-81 interchange for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 42 (North Main Street) for inspection of Linville Creek bridge, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures approaching intersection with Route 340 South for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Shoulder closures just east of Route 615 (Rockingham Drive) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 294 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298 including exit 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along I-81 and interchange off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspections at intersections with Route 672 (Brucetown Road/Hopewell Road), Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road), Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard), Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 839 (Amoco Lane), Thursday and Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 50 and Route 628 bridges for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspections at intersections with Route 803 (Round Hill Road), Route 1317 (Ward Avenue) and Route 37 ramps, 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspections at intersections with Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road), Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road), Route 37 ramps, Route 767 (Fox Drive) and Westminster Canterbury Drive, 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

*UPDATE* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspection at intersection with Route 37 ramps, 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Route 647 (Aylor Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1025 (Harmon Place) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 18. Work is related to roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspection at intersection with Route 7 (Berryville Pike), 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 669 (Rest Church Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspections at intersections with I-81 ramps and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (January 21-22).

Route 672 (Hopewell Road) – Eastbound shoulder closures between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1313 (Ambrose Drive) – Shoulder closures between Route 1312 (Clarke-Ville Drive) and dead end for utility work, weekdays (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through January 20.

Route 1315 (Oak Side Lane) – Shoulder closures between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 1316 (Redwood Lane) for utility work, weekdays (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through January 20.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org .