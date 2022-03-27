Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for March 28-April 1

Published Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022, 9:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 20 to 22, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for Karnes Creek bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of bridges over Sioux Street Commercial Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (Jackson River Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge inspection near Covington western city limits, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

*NEW* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Boone Road) and Route 665 (Moss Run Road) for bridge inspection, March 30 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 687 (Jackson River Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Jackson River bridge between Route 680 (Clearwater Drive) and Route 642 (Mount Pleasant Drive), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 187 to 192 including exit 188, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exit 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Northbound on and off-ramp closures Sunday and Monday nights (April 3-4) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work and barrier installation. Northbound and southbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) and Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound overnight right lane closure for utility work between FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane) and 608 (Forge Road), 6 p.m. March 30 to 5 a.m. March 31.

Route 60 (West Midland Trail) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Lexington city limits and Bones Place, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Route 640 (Edgars Way) – Closed to through traffic March 28-April 15 between eastern and western intersections with Route 60 (West Midland Trail). Closure is for bridge work at Whistle Creek. Motorists can access properties by approaching from either side of the work zone.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for bridge inspection, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Botkin Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) and Route 614 (Cowpasture Road North), March 28-April 1 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 1.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for survey work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Southbound shoulder closures for sign maintenance between I-81 and Country Club Road, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

Route 646 (Fadley Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 696 (Stonewall Road) and Route 749 (Burkes Mill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 4.

Route 690 (Summit Church Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 698 (Wise Hollow Road/Summit Church Road) and Route 696 (Coffman Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 4.

*NEW* Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 697 (Griner Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), March 28-April 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 607 (Moscow Loop) and Route 754 (Badger Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 4.

*NEW* Route 747 (Mossy Creek Road) – Closed March 28-April 14 just south of Rockingham County line for small bridge replacements. Follow posted detour.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 238, southbound – Survey work Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Work takes outside roadway, but be alert for vehicles along shoulders.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road) and Lonesome Lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 649 (Island Road Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 4.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 340 – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 665 (Overall Road) and Route 664 (Carvell Road), 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 269 to 270, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 730 (Caverns Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday (March 29-30).

Mile marker 282 to 295, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 1.

Mile marker 290 to 291, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday (March 29-30).

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

Mile marker 299 to 296, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 318, northbound and southbound – Brief closures (15 minutes of less) for utility work, Sunday (April 3) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Mile marker 322 to 325, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Brief closures of on-ramp to I-81 southbound for utility work, Sunday (April 3) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, March 28-31 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Brief closures of on-ramp to I-81 northbound for utility work, Sunday (April 3) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), March 28-31 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) – Closed through May 2 between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and about 300 feet south of Route 277 for roadway reconstruction. Detour in place. Work is part of roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures approaching Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) for sign maintenance, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, March 28-April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign maintenance, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 840 (Water Plant Road) bridges, March 28-April 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance approaching I-66 interchange, March 28-April from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Fiery Run Road) – Flagger traffic control just south of Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for inspection of bridge over railway, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Like this: Like Loading...