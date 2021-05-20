State board holds line on community college tuition, fees for fourth straight year

The State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, elected to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Board’s decision means tuition will remain at today’s rate of $154 per credit hour – keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities. This marks the fourth year in a row that the Board has voted to hold tuition and fees steady for in-state students who account for more than nine out of every ten students served by our community colleges.

“Our Board has had some tremendous partners in the Virginia General Assembly in working to keep our courses and programs as accessible and affordable as possible, and I applaud them,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “As we take our vaccines and move beyond the pandemic, we know that plenty of Virginians need our help beginning, or re-starting, their careers and we are here to help them do just that.”

Further, the State Board maintained the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, which is $354.10 per credit hour.

In addition, the Board decided there would be no increases in the upcoming academic year to the tuition differential rates charged at eight of Virginia’s 23 community colleges (Germanna, John Tyler, Northern Virginia, Piedmont Virginia, Reynolds, Tidewater, Thomas Nelson, and Virginia Western).

Tuition differential rates exist to allow colleges to address unique and specific institutional priorities.

