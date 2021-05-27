Start times, TV networks announced for first five UVA football games of 2021 season

Published Thursday, May. 27, 2021, 2:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia’s season-opening football game against William & Mary on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Scott Stadium, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the ACC’s affiliation of Regional Sports Networks.

This was among the announcements of times and TV networks released by the ACC on Thursday.

The following Saturday (Sept. 11), the Cavaliers will host Illinois with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. at Scott Stadium. The game will be carried by the ACC Network.

Virginia’s first road game of the season is Sept. 18 at North Carolina. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will also air on the ACC Network.

UVA’s home game against Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 24 will start at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

The Thursday Sept. 30 Virginia game at Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be carried on ESPN.

ESPN also announced today that Virginia’s Oct. 30 game at BYU will be aired on one of its networks. That decision and the start time for that game will be announced at a future date.

After the first three weeks of the season, game times and TV network selections will be announced weekly with the ACC’s television partners making their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice beginning Monday, Sept. 13 (for games on Saturday, Sept. 25).

ACC television partners also reserve the right to use a six-day selection notice on a limited basis during the season.

Season Tickets

Season tickets for 2021Virginia Football home games are currently on sale. Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2021 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority ($415), Prime ($380), Hooville ($310 – lower level, closed endzone), Choice ($240) and Value ($149). Season reserved parking options in VAF lots are available for new buyers beginning at $225. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.

For questions regarding football season tickets contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office. While working remotely, the ticket office staff remains committed to delivering a high-level of customer service. Fans may send an email anytime to uvatickets@virginia.edu or Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., contact the ticket staff by phone (800-542-8821), text (434-924-8821) or live chat.

Fans First Ticket Program

The value of all season ticket and parking purchases for the 2021 season is guaranteed under the Fans First Ticket Program.

Related

Comments