STAB hosting Computer Science Institute July 22-23

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will host a Computer Science Institute, in collaboration with the UVA Curry School of Education, for more than 60 K-12 educators representing 20 different private schools, public school districts, after school programs, and post-secondary schools on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23.

Participants will take part in workshops led by 15 facilitators recruited from Albemarle County Public Schools, Boolean Girl, Computers4Kids, Tandem Friends School, the U.Va. Department of Computer Science, the U.Va. Curry School of Education, the U.Va. Data Science Institute, and the Virginia Society for Technology in Education (VSTE).

Monday, July 22 – Learn-a-thon

9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Student panel and student-led “CS Unplugged” activities

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Workshop 1

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Workshop 2

2:45 – 3:45 p.m. Workshop 3

Tuesday, July 23 – Design-a-thon

9:00 – 11:15 a.m. A Cognitive Approach to an Inclusive Classroom

11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Cohort introductions

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Working groups design & share CS-infused lesson plans

3:15 – 3:45 p.m. Share out

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google