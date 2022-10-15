shenandoah university to host esports event in honor of veterans day

Shenandoah University, in collaboration with its esports programs, SU’s Veterans, Military and Families Center and the Warrior GMR Foundation, is hosting a two-day esports event in honor of Veterans Day.

The event centers around the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open, which will be played in Shenandoah’s Esports Arena on the university’s main campus in Winchester, Nov. 10-11.

Professional esports teams from the Army, Navy, Space Force, Air Force and Coast Guard will challenge SU’s esports team, Regiment Gaming and the Gold Star Gamers, a team composed of teens who lost a military parent.

“We are honored to include the Gold Star Gamers in this event,” said Josh Otero, chairman of the Warrior GMR Foundation. “The kids have paid a sacrifice most of us can’t comprehend. We want them to know on this Veterans Day, and every day, they are supported and included in our military community.”

Gold Star Gamer teens will travel to Virginia from all over the U.S. to compete. They will receive a VIP tour of SU’s esports program and participate in a special on-campus ceremony in honor of their late parents.

“Shenandoah University is committed to supporting our nation’s military veterans and their families, and we’re proud to partner with the Warrior GMR Foundation and Gold Star Gamers to provide an opportunity for hope and healing through gaming,” said Shenandoah University Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D., who is a U.S. Army veteran. “SU is excited to incorporate this event into our HIVE groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day, and we look forward to making the participants a part of the day’s celebration.”

The Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open is being held in collaboration with community and industry partners, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, SHI and Microsoft.

To learn more about Shenandoah University Esports, visit su.edu/esports