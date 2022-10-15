Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
shenandoah university to host esports event in honor of veterans day
Culture

Shenandoah University to host esports event in honor of Veterans Day

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
shenandoah university esports
Photo courtesy Shenandoah University

Shenandoah University, in collaboration with its esports programs, SU’s Veterans, Military and Families Center and the Warrior GMR Foundation, is hosting a two-day esports event in honor of Veterans Day.

The event centers around the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open, which will be played in Shenandoah’s Esports Arena on the university’s main campus in Winchester, Nov. 10-11.

Professional esports teams from the Army, Navy, Space Force, Air Force and Coast Guard will challenge SU’s esports team, Regiment Gaming and the Gold Star Gamers, a team composed of teens who lost a military parent.

“We are honored to include the Gold Star Gamers in this event,” said Josh Otero, chairman of the Warrior GMR Foundation. “The kids have paid a sacrifice most of us can’t comprehend. We want them to know on this Veterans Day, and every day, they are supported and included in our military community.”

Gold Star Gamer teens will travel to Virginia from all over the U.S. to compete. They will receive a VIP tour of SU’s esports program and participate in a special on-campus ceremony in honor of their late parents.

“Shenandoah University is committed to supporting our nation’s military veterans and their families, and we’re proud to partner with the Warrior GMR Foundation and Gold Star Gamers to provide an opportunity for hope and healing through gaming,” said Shenandoah University Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D., who is a U.S. Army veteran. “SU is excited to incorporate this event into our HIVE groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day, and we look forward to making the participants a part of the day’s celebration.”

The Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open is being held in collaboration with community and industry partners, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, SHI and Microsoft.

To learn more about Shenandoah University Esports, visit su.edu/esports

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

state fair of virginia
,

Augusta County youth show well at State Fair’s annual Sale of Champions
Crystal Graham
Sick child

Blue Ridge Health District: Flu season predicted to be severe
Crystal Graham

Based on influenza “flu” trends across South America, this year’s season is predicted to be severe, according to the Blue Ridge Health District.

Abigail Spanberger

Spanberger pushes back against effort to have right-wing radio guy as debate moderator
Chris Graham

The Abigail Spanberger campaign is fired up about the effort she says was initiated by her Republican challenger to have a right-wing radio host serve as a co-moderator of an upcoming Seventh District congressional debate.

aries spears MAD TV

Comic Aries Spears to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Oct. 21-22
Crystal Graham

Historic marker to be unveiled at celebration of River View Farm
Crystal Graham
baltimore ravens

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens travel to New York to take on the red-hot Giants
Chris Graham
israel palestine

Alon Ben-Meir: The fallacy of tying the occupation to Israel’s security
Columns & Op/Eds