Seneca Rocks Discovery Center offers programs during Memorial Day Weekend

Published Thursday, May. 12, 2022, 9:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and the historic Sites Homestead, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association, are kicking off summer with a full schedule of programs for Memorial Day Weekend.

Join staff for a variety of interesting and engaging programs beginning Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30. All programs are free, and everyone is welcome. Some programs require pre-registration.

All programs are subject to change or cancellation.

Daily Programs: May 27-30

9:30-10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table.

1-4 p.m., Home and Garden Tours, Sites Homestead. Travel back to the 1800s as you tour the historic home and heritage gardens, guided by costumed interpreters including a special visit from the mistress of the homestead, Dorothy Sites, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities targeted at the young and young at heart.

2:-4:30 p.m., Roving Rangers, Seneca Rocks Trail. Pause along the trail or at the top of the rocks for short talks and demonstrations.

Friday, May 27

2:30-4:30 p.m., Discover River Snorkeling, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Look beneath the water’s surface as you try a new hobby and experience the river’s unique ecology. Space is limited for this program; please register in advance either in person at the information desk or by calling 304-567-2827.

7:30-8:30 p.m., Geology’s Sweet, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater (In the event of rain: Seneca Rocks Discovery Center Auditorium). Learn how rocks are like cookies and mountains are like cake in this sweet tooth tempting evening program where baking and geology meet.

Saturday, May 28

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pioneer Visit: Broom Making, Sites Homestead. Watch as broom maker Gary Robinson turns broom corn and chord into practical works of art. Robinson will have a selection of his works for sale.

2:30-4:30 p.m., Discover Plein Air Painting, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Create unique works of art through a variety of guided drawing and painting exercises for beginners and professionals alike.

Sunday, May 29

2:30-4:30 p.m., Discover the Atlatl, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Test your aim with this ancient weapon which predated the bow and arrow.

7-8:30 p.m., Concert and Speaker Series: Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater (In the event of rain: Seneca Rocks Discovery Center Auditorium). Enjoy country and old-time music accompanied with guitar and fiddle from this central West Virginia duo.

The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Sites Homestead is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...