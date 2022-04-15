Sean Roby’s third homer in two days lifts Richmond to 5-4 win

A late homer by Sean Roby lifted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-4 win over the Altoona Curve on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Roby has homered three times over the last two games for the Flying Squirrels (4-2).

Trialing, 4-2, entering the seventh, Diego Rincones brought Richmond within a run with a sac fly to score Shane Matheny from third. Roby followed with a two-run homer off of J.C. Flowers (Loss, 0-1) to center field to put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 5-4.

After a 51-minute rail delay, reliever Patrick Ruotolo (Save, 1) carved through the final six outs, striking out the last five batters he faced, to finish the game.

The Curve (2-4) opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single by Blake Sabol and a two-run homer by Lolo Sanchez to pull ahead, 3-0, against Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg.

Franklin Labour hit an RBI single in the second inning to get Richmond on the board.

In the fourth, Brandon Martorano closed the deficit to 3-2 with a solo homer, his second in the last two games.

Altoona pushed its lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth with a solo home run by Andres Alvarez.

Tyler Schimpf made his home debut and worked a scoreless top of the seventh inning. Solomon Bates allowed one run over two innings of work.

