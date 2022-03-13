SCC encourages Virginians to prepare for potential extreme spring weather

The State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance encourages Virginians to plan now for potentially extreme spring weather.

“Assess your risk and make sure you have the insurance coverage you need if severe weather causes damage to your home, business, vehicles or other property,” said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. “If you have questions, contact the Bureau of Insurance or your insurance agent or company.”

When planning ahead to protect your interests, the Bureau encourages Virginians to consider the following:

Review your insurance policy and contact your insurance company if you have any questions about your coverage.

Create a detailed inventory of your belongings. Include photos and receipts of your property if you have them. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) free home inventory appcan facilitate this process. You can use the Inventory Checklist as a guide. Store your home inventory checklist and insurance policy information in a secure, waterproof location.

Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover losses due to flooding. Talk with your insurance agent about flood insurance or visit the National Flood Insurance Program website. To learn more, contact your insurance agent or the NFIP at 1-888-379-9531 or visit floodsmart.gov.

Automobile other-than-collision insurance coverage, sometimes called “comprehensive” insurance coverage, helps pay to repair or replace vehicles if they are stolen or damaged by such things as fire, water, wind, hail, vandalism, glass breakage, falling objects or contact with an animal.

In the event that a loss occurs at a later date, the Bureau recommends that Virginians keep several steps in mind:

Contact your insurance company or agent as soon as possible.

Take photos of your damaged property once it is safe to do so.

Save the receipts of any emergency repairs that are needed to prevent your property from becoming further damaged.

If you feel you are treated unfairly, contact the Bureau of Insurance Property & Casualty Consumer Services team at 804-371-9185 or file a complaint online.

The Bureau offers free consumer guides for homeowners and commercial property owners with information about what to do when a disaster strikes. These and many other consumer insurance guides are available on the Bureau’s website at scc.virginia.gov/pages/Insurance.

The Bureau’s specially trained staff can assist consumers with their insurance-related questions and concerns. To learn more, contact the Consumer Services Section of the Bureau’s Property and Casualty Division toll-free at 1-877-310-6560 or in Richmond at 804-371-9185. For additional emergency preparedness information relating to various types of disasters and hazards, visit the Virginia Department of Emergency Management website at vaemergency.gov.