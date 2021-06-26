Route 640 in Albemarle will close to through traffic Monday for bridge replacement

Published Saturday, Jun. 26, 2021, 7:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The bridge over the Norfolk-Southern Railroad on Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) in Albemarle County will close Monday, June 28 for replacement of the bridge superstructure.

The road will be closed until Oct. 8.

During the closure there will be a signed detour using Route 784 (Doctor’s Crossing) to Route 600 (Watts Passage) to Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road) and back to Route 640. Local traffic will be able to access all private entrances on both sides of the work zone.

The bridge is currently restricted to a three-ton weight limit, due to its deteriorated condition. The new bridge will be constructed to current design standards and will be open to all legal weight loads.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.